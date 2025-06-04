Arrest made at JFK Airport in Palm Springs fertility clinic bombing case: Sources

The FBI and Port Authority Police arrested a man at JFK Airport in Queens overnight in connection with the investigation into last month's bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, two people familiar with the matter say.

The individual is arrested in connection with that bombing in a federal arrest warrant out of California and is expected to make his initial court appearance this afternoon in Brooklyn federal court, according to the two sources.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investigators have been looking into this individual to see whether he helped provide material for the bomb, the people say. Three people familiar with the matter say he is from Washington state.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The primary suspect was killed and at least five others were hurt when a car exploded outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic on May 17.

The deadly bombing in Palm Springs appears to have been driven by anti-natalist beliefs, two senior law enforcement officials have told NBC News. Authorities called it an "intentional act of terror."