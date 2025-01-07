Jimmy Carter
Live updates: Former President Jimmy Carter to lie in state at the US Capitol

  • The 39th president died at his home in Plains, Georgia, on Dec. 29 at the age of 100.
  • The longest-lived U.S. president, Jimmy Carter was remembered for his commitment to humanitarian causes, which continued long after his time in the White House.
  • Since Saturday, thousands of Americans have visited the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta, where his body was lying in repose.
  • On Tuesday, his casket was transported to Washington, D.C., for continuation of the multi-day state funeral.
  • His remains were taken in a horse-drawn carriage to the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state in the Rotunda.
  • Visitors will be able to pay their respects as he remains under the watch of a military guard of honor.
  • On Thursday, Carter's body will be flown back to Plains, Georgia, for an event at Maranatha Baptist Church, followed by his burial in a private service.

Follow along below for live updates.

