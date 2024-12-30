Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter's state funeral will take place on Jan. 9 at the National Cathedral

There are no planned events during the first three days of 2025. Carter's body will first be moved to lie in repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library in Atlanta.

By NBC Staff

A state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter will take place in Washington on Jan. 9.

The former president died on Sunday at the age of 100.

President Joe Biden also declared that Thursday a National Day of Mourning. Carter was the longest-lived former president when he died Sunday at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100.

Biden ordered U.S. flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days from Sunday.

The New York Stock Exchange will close its markets on Jan. 9.

The former president will travel from his hometown to Atlanta by motorcade, and first lie in repose in the Carter Center, his post-presidency foundation.

He then will be flown to Washington, D.C. where he will be greeted with a ceremony in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda and lie in state at the Capitol.

His state funeral will take place at the National Cathedral. 

He is to be buried in Plains next to former first lady Rosalynn Carter.

Carter, a peanut farmer and former governor of Georgia, became the country's 39th president in 1977. He ran on the promise of restoring trust in government after the the Watergate scandal and the Vietnam War.

Carter served only one term, defeated by Ronald Reagan in the midst of high inflation and the Iran hostage crisis.

He later gained a reputation as a tireless humanitarian and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

