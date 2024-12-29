Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States and the only man to win a Nobel Peace Prize after his time in office, has died.

He was 100.

After narrowly winning the 1976 election against Gerald Ford, Carter led a tumultuous political era defined by his "malaise" speech, the long hostage situation at Iran's U.S. embassy and the triumphant signing of the Camp David Accords between Israel and Egypt.

A single-term president following his 1980 loss to Ronald Reagan, public opinion of Carter soared in the decades after he left the White House and established The Carter Center -- the framework through which he continued his work as a champion of human rights and public health.

Carter and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, dedicated their time to these humanitarian efforts, which kept the couple involved in domestic and international policy work alongside successive presidents.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.