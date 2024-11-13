Senate Republicans choose John Thune as their new leader, replacing McConnell

Senate Republicans selected Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to be their leader in the next Congress, three sources with knowledge said, replacing longtime leader Mitch McConnell who is stepping down from the top job after a record 18 years.

Thune, the Senate Republican whip, ran against two other senators for leader: John Cornyn of Texas, a former whip and Rick Scott of Florida, an underdog candidate who just won a second term.

The senators met behind closed doors Wednesday to vote by secret ballot, capping a battle that divided the party and pitted Scott, a candidate backed by vocal MAGA allies of President-elect Donald Trump, against two long-serving senators with institutional knowledge and deep relationships in the body.

After a first round of balloting, Scott was eliminated, two sources with direct knowledge of the vote told NBC News. The race came down to Thune and Cornyn on the second ballot.

Senate Republicans held a candidate forum Tuesday evening after Congress returned from a lengthy recess.

The secret ballot election began Wednesday morning with incumbent and newly elected senators able to vote. Only a handful of members said how they would vote, with most holding their cards close to the vest.

The winner will be majority leader for the next two years after Republicans won control of the Senate in the elections. The victor will replace Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who is stepping down from party leadership after an 18-year tenure that made him the longest-serving leader in Senate history.

Thune and Cornyn, who were first elected during George W. Bush’s presidency, hail from an institutionalist wing of the GOP and have climbed their way up the ladder. Both have long-standing relationships within the conference and can claim to be next in line, with each having served as the No. 2 Republican for six years.

Before the vote, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-S.D., said he was supporting Thune but admitted there's "very little" difference between him and Cornyn. "Although Cornyn told me yesterday ... people are saying they're a mirror image of each other. To which I say, I think John Thune would take offense to that," Cramer said.

Colleagues viewed Scott, first elected in 2018, as a more divisive figure, and he has been a vocal critic of McConnell for years. He aligned himself solidly with the party's MAGA wing and had secured some endorsements for the job from Trump allies, including right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson, billionaire benefactor Elon Musk and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"I think I’m uniquely positioned to really help get the Trump agenda done. ... I’m optimistic I’m going to win. I’m talking about the things that people say they care about, and so we’ll see," Scott told NBC News on Tuesday.

But Trump, notably, didn't weigh in. His ability to anoint his chosen leader was complicated by the secret ballot, which means he won't know which senators voted against his preferred candidate — or be able to politically punish them.

All three candidates ran on promises to carry out Trump’s agenda, a clear point of agreement among them.

Thune and Cornyn also touted their fundraising prowess and donations to help colleagues win elections.

"As Congress returns to Washington, we must prepare the Senate to advance [Trump's] agenda legislatively and ensure that the president-elect can hit the ground running with his appointees confirmed as soon as possible," Thune wrote in an op-ed for FoxNews.com. "The Senate Republican majority will work with President Trump to ensure the Senate calendar allows us to confirm his nominees and pass our shared agenda as quickly and as efficiently as possible."

In a letter to fellow Senate Republicans on Tuesday, Cornyn wrote, "In order to Make America Great Again, we must Make the Senate Work Again," and he promised to decentralize power.

"To that end, we will reinvest in a Senate committee process to drive an aggressive legislative agenda that secures our border, reduces federal spending, boosts our economy, unleashes the nation’s energy potential, and reverses bad Biden-Harris policies," Cornyn continued. "Our default position for legislation considered on the floor will be an open amendment process managed by the committee chairs to allow for amendments and increase debate."

As part of the leadership shakeup, Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming is also running unopposed for the No. 2 position of majority whip. And the No. 3 slot features a battle between Sens. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

Asked about Cotton's team exuding confidence that he has the votes, Ernst said she's not so sure.

"Kamala Harris thought she had the votes, too," Ernst said.

