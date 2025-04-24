Teen charged with starting massive New Jersey wildfire

A teenager is accused of sparking the massive wildfire that continues to burn in Ocean County, New Jersey.

Joseph Kling, 19, of Ocean Township (Waretown) was arrested and charged with aggravated arson and arson, officials announced on Thursday, April 24.

On April 22, around 9:45 a.m., officials spotted smoke coming from the area of Jones and Bryant roads in Ocean Township. Responding emergency personnel then spotted the fire within the Ocean County Natural Lands Trust’s Forked River Mountains Wilderness Area on the east side of Jones Road.

Over the span of three days, the fire burned around 15,000 acres in Ocean County, destroying a business, closing roads and at one point forcing the evacuation of thousands of residents. As of Thursday, it was 50% contained. Officials say it could end up being New Jersey's largest wildfire in the past 20 years.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an improperly extinguished bonfire. Officials said a teenager, later identified as Kling, set wooden pallets on fire and then left the area without the fire being fully extinguished.

Kling was taken into custody at Ocean Township Police headquarters. He was then transported to the Ocean County Jail where he remains in custody pending a detention hearing.

The New Jersey Office of the Public Defender released this statement when asked about Kling's case: "The New Jersey Office of the Public Defender cannot comment on pending cases at this early stage of the legal process, other than to remind everyone that individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law."