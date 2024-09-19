A sheriff in Kentucky is accused of fatally shooting a district judge at a courthouse on Thursday, authorities said.

He is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, state police said.

Officials did not provide details about any possible motive.

The judge was shot multiple times Thursday afternoon after an argument with Stines, state police said.

The Letcher County Courthouse is in Whitesburg, about 200 miles southeast of Louisville.

It is "early in the investigation" and officials are "trying to piece together" information and evidence, State Trooper Matt Gayheart said.

According to a Letcher County website, Mullins was a judge in the 47th Judicial District, overseeing juvenile matters, city and county ordinances, misdemeanors, traffic offenses, arraignments, felony probable cause hearings, claims involving $2,500 or less, civil cases involving $5,000 or less, voluntary and involuntary mental commitments and domestic violence cases.

Letcher County Central High School was placed on lockdown at the request of state police because of "an active shooting downtown," the school said in a statement.

"Your children are safe. The shooter has been apprehended," the statement said.

The students were later released from the school by order of state police, according to a statement.

The Kentucky Court of Justice, the state court system, said it is working with the state police.

"While the investigation is ongoing, we are committed to providing assistance in any way that we can," the court said in a statement. "Our deepest sympathies go out to all those impacted by this tragic event, and our thoughts and prayers are with the community during this challenging time."

Attorney General Russell Coleman promised a full investigation.

"Following the deadly shooting in Letcher County, our Office will collaborate with Commonwealth’s Attorney for the 27th Judicial Circuit Jackie Steele as special prosecutors in this case. We will fully investigate and pursue justice," Coleman said on X.

