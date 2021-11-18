christopher belter

Judge Says Prison ‘Inappropriate' for NY Man Who Sexually Assaulted 4 Teens

The ruling shocked the courtroom and Belter's victims

City of Lockport Office of the Mayor

A New York man who pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse for assaulting four teenage girls when he was also a teen avoided prison when a judge sentenced him Tuesday to eight years probation, according to an attorney for one of the victims.

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III said a prison sentence for Christopher Belter, 20, “would be inappropriate," according to The Buffalo News.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The ruling shocked the courtroom and Belter's victims.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

christopher belterMatthew J murphy
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us