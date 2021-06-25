Voting Restrictions

Justice Department to Sue Georgia Over Restrictive Voting Law

Attempts in Congress to overturn the laws through legislation have failed

Demonstrators dance and sing outside the Georgia State Capitol
Dustin Chambers | Reuters

The Justice Department will announce Friday that it is suing the state of Georgia over its recently enacted voting restrictions, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The move is the first federal enforcement action around the spate of Republican-led laws that impose limits on voting in the wake of former President Donald Trump’s election loss.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Republican-controlled state government in Georgia imposed a set sweeping new restrictions, many of them fueled by Trump's false claims that the 2020 election had been subject to rampant fraud.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 10 hours ago

Judge rejects Chauvin's request for new trial in Floyd death

UFOs 1 hour ago

What to Expect From Pentagon's UFO Report

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Voting RestrictionsJustice Departmentvoting rightsGeorgia Voting Bill
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us