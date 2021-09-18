Crowd Rallies in DC to Support Jan. 6 Defendants; Capitol Police Arrest 1

A man with a knife was arrested near the Capitol, police say, and officers quickly broke up an argument during tense moments as scores of people rallied in support of Jan. 6 rioters surrounded by law enforcement, some wearing riot gear.

There were some tense moments before and after the largely peaceful rally came to an end around its scheduled time.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The crowd, estimated to be about 400 to 450 people excluding law enforcement, began to dissipate with the organizer urging attendees to travel in groups and go home.

As people moved away from Union Square, the Capitol Police Civil Disturbance Unit responded and separated a group of protesters and counterprotesters near Third Street and Pennsylvania Avenue without incident, police said. No one was arrested.

One man who allegedly had a knife was arrested on a weapons charge about 12:40 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police said. It wasn't immediately clear if they were attending the rally.

News4's Mark Segraves captured video of police breaking up an argument between Justice for J6 rally participants and opposing protesters.

A handful of counterprotesters arrived as the Justice for J6 rally was beginning but vocal ones were steered away by police. Authorities quickly moved in to break up an argument between opposing protesters, News4's Mark Segraves reported.

Officers appeared to escort multiple people away from the rally. No injuries or other arrests have been reported.

The Justice for J6 rally put law enforcement on high alert after the insurrection and other incidents near the Capitol. Arlington police officers, deputized in an effort to step up security, were seen wearing riot gear, WTOP's Alejandro Alvarez reported.

"We're not taking any chances," U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said Friday.

Ahead of the rally, there were no related incidents or arrests nor confrontations reported near the Capitol, D.C. police told News4.

Rally organizer Matt Braynard, a former staffer for President Donald Trump who now runs a group called Look Ahead America, called for a peaceful demonstration. In his opening remarks, he asked people to think of the U.S. Capitol Police officers who died in the aftermath of the insurrection.

Speakers characterized the hundreds of people arrested in the Capitol riot as "political prisoners." Braynard wants people who aren't accused of violence freed.

Hundreds of people have been arrested and charged in the Capitol riot. News4's Scott MacFarlane has reported that most "lower-level cases" where defendants aren't accused of damaging anything or injuring anyone are being charged as misdemeanors. The most serious charges are against people accused of conspiracy, plotting and planning.

A few dozen people and officers were milling about a little more than an hour before the rally time. News4's Mark Segraves said there appeared to be more members of the press than protesters.

The crowd thickened as the rally kicked off at noon on Union Square, about a block west of the Capitol. It was permitted for 700 attendees.

Photos: Rally Near Capitol to Support Jan. 6 Defendants in DC

Two layers of reinforced fencing separated a grassy area with a stage from the plaza around the Capitol Reflecting Pool.

Vendors were seen wheeling carts downtown filled with American flags and affixed with signs saying “stop the steal,” a reference to unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

At least one counterdemonstrator was using a dolly to wheel around a large sign reading “loser.”

A tall fence reinforced by concrete barriers is blocking free access to the People’s House and National Guard members are on standby — but they won’t be armed, officials said.

Alexis Wittman was near the rally site hours before the event was set to begin. She brought a sign that says "it's not a crime to hold a sign."

"I have friends cautioning, 'be careful, be careful,' but you can't let that keep you from your freedoms," Alexis Wittman said. "I can be here and be a force for good if something does happen."

Thousands of police officers are working to secure the U.S. Capitol and neighborhoods in Washington, D.C., Saturday, anticipating hundreds of demonstrators to converge in support of Capitol riot defendants. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

Heightened Security for Rally

Both the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Capitol Police said they planned to have “all hands on deck.”

"Your police department is down here," D.C. police chief Robert Contee said in a message filmed near the Capitol. "Enjoy our city, it's a beautiful day, we've got this covered."

Police from local departments in Maryland and Virginia were called in to assist, including Anne Arundel, Fairfax, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, officials said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said his department sent a large platoon to D.C., the numerous Capital area agencies are collaborating successfully and officials ran through mock scenarios.

“We're part of this national capital region. This is important to the entire area,” he said. “What happened on January 6 can't happen again.”

U.S. Capitol Police posted photos showing dozens of officers being sworn in on a closed street.

Here are a few more pictures of the 7:15am swearing-in with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners. pic.twitter.com/8biG2D2dmb — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 18, 2021

Manger said there has been “chatter” about potential threats or violence at the rally.

“It's tough to say whether they're credible or not. We don't know with any certainty, but what we do know is that this chatter that we heard prior to January 6 obviously turned out to be,” Manger said.

Manger said potential violence between those counter-demonstrators and the rally participants is a big concern for his department. One of the three counterprotest groups has had a history of clashes, he said. He did not specify or say the name of the group.

Some counterprotesters attended, but police haven't reported any clashes that resulted in injuries or arrests.

One counterdemonstration is planned about a mile away at Freedom Plaza, near the White House. Organizers say they planned the competing DC Means Don't Come rally "to remind the world that DC isn’t welcome to fascists."

Stay with News4 and download the NBC Washington app fon iOS and Android for updates