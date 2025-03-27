Kansas child said ‘monster' was under their bed; babysitter finds man hiding there

In a scene straight from a horror movie, a babysitter in Kansas was checking for "monsters" to reassure a scared child — and discovered a man hiding under the child's bed.

The babysitter said one child she was babysitting complained there was a “monster” under the bed on Monday evening, the Barton County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She tried to show the child that there was nothing lurking underneath, the release said, but ended up coming face-to-face with a man.

The babysitter and man got into an “altercation” and one child was knocked over in the struggle, and the man fled.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The sheriff's office dispatched to the home, in the 2000 block of Patton Road, just outside the city of Great Bend, around 10:30 p.m. on a disturbance call.

The suspect was identified as Martin Villalobos Jr., 27, who once lived at the residence. However, he had been ordered to stay away from the property under a protection from abuse order, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies searched for him but were unsuccessful. The next morning he was spotted by law enforcement and tried to flee, but was captured after a brief pursuit on foot.

Villalobos was arrested and transported to the Barton County Jail, booked on requested charges of aggravated kidnaping, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, child endangerment, felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer and violation of a protection from abuse order. He’s being held on $500,000 bond.

It's not immediately clear if he's retained a lawyer.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: