Kanye West stops by Sean ‘Diddy' Combs sex trafficking trial in NYC

Rapper Kanye West showed up at the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial taking place in lower Manhattan.

Bystanders shouted “thanks for the support Kanye” as he entered the building, according to NBC News.

A reporter asked West, "Are you here to show support?" He replied, "Yes."

West arrived around 11:30 a.m. and was spotted leaving the courthouse around a half-hour later. He never entered the actual courtroom where the trial is taking place.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges that carry a potential prison sentence of 15 years to life in prison. Prosecutors say he used fame, fortune, violence and threats to manipulate girlfriends into sex with paid sex workers in multi-day events that they later regretted.

Defense attorneys say the government is prosecuting consensual sex between adults.

The trial is taking place at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan federal courthouse at 500 Pearl Street and is in its fifth week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.