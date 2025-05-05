Police in Texas are searching for a man who was due in court Monday on a murder charge in Kaufman County near Dallas and has removed his ankle monitor.

Texas officials say they are searching for 30-year-old Trevor McEuen, who was supposed to appear in court for a hearing regarding a murder that happened in May 2023.

At 5:33 a.m. CST, McEuen removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and left his residence. It is unknown if he fled on foot or in a vehicle, and there is no description of the clothing he is wearing, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies are searching the area of US Highway 80 east of Grand Saline, according to a statement from the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have not confirmed if McEuen is armed, but they urge residents not to attempt to apprehend him and report any sightings to authorities immediately.

The County Sheriff's Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of McEuen. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office at 469-376-4500.

“Our number one priority is the safety of all citizens of Van Zandt County," Sheriff Kevin Bridger said. "We are working diligently with our partner agencies to ensure the safety of all our Citizens."

Kaufman County issued a warrant for Bail Revocation for Capital Murder for McEuen.

On May 1, 2023, deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested Trevor McEuen after they said he shot and killed Aaron Martinez in a truck outside of his home. McEuen's bond was lowered from $2 million to $500,00 in 2023, after McEuen's attorney argued that the original amount of $2 million was excessive and oppressive.

