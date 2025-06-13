Kelley Wolf appears to have been detained by law enforcement officers.

Wolf, wife of former "Party of Five" star Scott Wolf, shared a video June 13 on Instagram that featured what appeared to be an audio recording of her being detained by officers for an unspecified reason.

The video, which comes three days after the couple announced they were divorcing after 21 years of marriage, begins with a black screen.

"Oh my God, this is not happening... Fine, I'll go! I'll go on my own...Wow. This is shameful, gentlemen," Kelly Wolf, 48, is heard telling the officers.

Scott Wolf and Kelley Wolf attend the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

"Shame on all of you," she adds.

One of the officers then informs the author and former reality star that she is "not going to jail," and that he and the others simply want to get her "some help."

The officer then tells her they want to "make sure" she's OK after learning she'd recently made "concerning" comments to loved ones.

Near the end of the video, Kelley Wolf and the officers appear briefly onscreen together.

Kelley Wolf later added an image to her Instagram story of what appeared to be her purse and other belongings on a desk.

"This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids," she wrote in text over the image.

She added, "Also ... I am happy!! Happier than I have ever been."

“I have NO idea why or how this is happening in AMERICA. I am compliant, calm and respectful, and hopefully this is all sorted very quickly," she wrote. "In the meantime, be kind to each other. This is one of the darkest things I’ve ever experienced."

TODAY.com has reached out to representatives for both Kelley and Scott Wolf for comment.

Kelley Wolf's video and accompanying image come three days after she announced on Instagram that she and Scott Wolf were parting ways.

"While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion," she wrote.

She went on to call Scott Wolf, 57, with whom she shares three children, "one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with."

"He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit," she wrote.

"We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children," she added.

Later the same day, Scott Wolf told TODAY.com in a statement that he was the one who filed for divorce from his wife, calling it "the most difficult decision" of his life.

"Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority," wrote the actor, "so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

