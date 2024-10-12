Can Kiké Hernandez get in trouble for dropping an f-bomb on live TV?

It was the f-bomb heard around the baseball world.

After the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the San Diego Padres Friday night 2-0 to advance to the NLCS, Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernandez spoke with Ken Rosenthal for a post-game interview. And, one of his answers was not exactly family-friendly.

Asked what is different about this year's Dodgers team, Hernandez first asked Rosenthal if they were live, Rosenthal said "yes," and then Hernandez said: "The fact that we don't give a f---."

The interview ended after that.

So, now that Hernandez has dropped one of George Carlin's seven forbidden words on live TV, could he be fined or suspended by MLB or the Federal Communications Commission? What about the broadcast channel that aired the obscenity, Fox?

Let's take a closer look:

Can Kiké Hernandez be penalized for his f-bomb?

Technically, MLB can penalize a player for any conduct "not to be in the best interests" of baseball. However, there is no modern precedent for a player getting fined for simply saying the f-word.

Furthermore, the FCC does not punish people for violating federal law banning certain profane language on television.

Can Fox get in trouble for airing the f-bomb?

Yes.

According to the FCC, use of profane language that is considered "grossly offensive" and a public nuisance on broadcast TV can lead to an admonishment/warning, a fine or a revocation of the broadcaster's license. The latter will not happen in this case, but Fox could get an admonishment or fine from the FCC for having the f-bomb heard on their airwaves.