Kroger to close 60 stores nationwide. What's known so far

The grocery chain will shut down the stores over an 18-month period.

By Alex Portée | TODAY

File. A Kroger grocery store in Houston, Texas, US, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Houston is baking under dangerous heat as more than 2 million homes and businesses in the area remain without power after Hurricane Beryl and signs of fuel shortages begin to emerge.
Mark Felix/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Kroger, the retail and pharmacy operator of supermarkets and department stores, says it will close approximately 60 of its stores nationwide over the next 18 months.

The grocery giant, which is headquartered in Cincinnati, disclosed the news in its first quarter 2025 earnings report released on June 20. Alongside positive financial results and updates, including a 15% increase in eCommerce sales, Kroger disclosed a $100 million impairment charge tied to the upcoming closures.

The closures come as the company strategizes streamlining operations and reinvesting in areas that show stronger growth.

Kroger did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for a statement regarding the closures.

The company's earnings report says nearly 410,000 employees work to serve its over 11 million customers. Read on for what we know about who will be affected.

Why is Kroger closing stores?

Kroger's earnings report indicates the closures are part of a broader effort to reduce costs and enhance growth.

Which Kroger stores are closing?

Kroger's report of the 60 store closures does not include a list of specific locations. It does suggest that it will base its decision on long-term financial performance, store overlap and customer behavior.

"As a result of these store closures, Kroger expects a modest financial benefit," the report says. "Kroger is committed to reinvesting these savings back into the customer experience, and as a result, this will not impact full-year guidance. Kroger will offer roles in other stores to all associates currently employed at affected stores."

What will happen to Kroger employees?

Kroger says that its employees working at stores scheduled for closure will be offered positions at nearby locations.

What else shoppers should know

What Kroger has planned for handling products and other items on a store level was not disclosed in the report. However, the company does say that it intends to steer in the direction of growth in pharmacy, e-commerce and its fresh food sales.

