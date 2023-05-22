‘Kyle Fair' Falls Short of World Record For Largest Same-Name Gathering

Kyle, Texas, pulled out all the stops to earn a Guinness World Record, but ultimately came up more than 500 Kyles short.

The city of over 50,000 invited all people named Kyle to central Texas in an attempt to break the world record for the largest same-name gathering. Their turnout of roughly 1,800 was impressive, but not enough to best the 2017 record set by 2,325 Ivans in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

CALLING ALL KYLES! Tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles & old Kyles are needed 4/21/23 at 4pm to attempt the Guinness World Record for the largest same-name gathering (1st name only).



All participating Kyles will get a free Kyle Fair T-shirt. Info https://t.co/SSfciCtIQX #KyleTX pic.twitter.com/mvxZglVPTB — City of Kyle (@CityofKyleTX) April 17, 2023

Their original invite called all Kyles, "tall Kyles, short Kyles, young Kyles & old Kyles" to join their record-breaking attempt. Many answered the call, with Kyles traveling from around the world.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Kyle Heavey, a photojournalist from ABC's WMUR station in New Hampshire, made the trip and reported meeting fellow Kyles from Canada, Oregon, California, Florida and Texas.

The event, dubbed a Kyle Fair A Tex-Travaganza, had live music, vendors and of course, lots of Kyles. While there was no dress code, many of the attendees wore shirts reading "My name is Kyle" and "I'm with Kyle."

The event started Friday afternoon and ran through the weekend, building up to the gathering of the Kyles at 4 p.m. on Sunday. By 6 p.m. event organizers announced the total attendance, confirming that the record would not be broken.

Kyle peaked in popularity in the U.S. in 1990 as the 18th most popular boy name. Just this past year, it checked in at 393 nationally.

This was the city's fourth attempt to break the record.