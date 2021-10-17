Vanessa Bryant

L.A. County Wants Vanessa Bryant to Take Psych Test in Suit Over Leaked Crash Photos

Bryant, 39, sued Los Angeles County last year alleging that photos of the crash that killed her late husband Kobe Bryant and their daughter Gianna were “showed off” by county employees

Vanessa Bryant
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Los Angeles County demanded in a court filing Friday that Vanessa Bryant take an independent psychiatric evaluation to prove the leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband and daughter caused emotional distress—the latest development in her ongoing suit against the county.

Bryant, 39, sued Los Angeles County and its sheriff’s office last year alleging that photos of the crash that took the lives of her late husband Kobe Bryant and their 13 year-old daughter Gianna were “showed off” by county employees.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The father and daughter died on Jan. 29, 2020 along with seven others as they traveled to a basketball tournament in Thousand Oaks, California, where the 13-year-old was supposed to play.

The civil suit, where Bryant and other family members of the deceased are plaintiff, is seeking tens of millions in damages from the county.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

Vanessa Bryant Aug 7

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Pay Tribute to Gianna by Recreating Sweet Throwback Photo

Vanessa Bryant Aug 6

Vanessa Bryant Settles ‘Disgraceful' Lawsuit With Her Mother Sofia Laine

This article tagged under:

Vanessa BryantKobe BryantLos Angeles CountyKobe Bryant Helicopter Crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us