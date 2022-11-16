About two dozen Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department recruits were injured Wednesday morning when they were struck by a wrong-way SUV driver during a training run in a Whittier neighborhood.

The recruits, who were running in formation on a neighborhood street at the time, were part of a training program at the nearby S.T.A.R.S. Center. Witnesses said the recruits often train in the neighborhood.

Twenty-five recruits were injured, including five in critical condition. Other injuries ranged from minor, including the driver, to moderate. County fire officials initially said 22 recruits were injured, but that figure was later updated to 25 by the sheriff's department.

"Tragedy struck our department," Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a news conference.

MASS CASUALITY | FS96 | 10600 Mills Ave #Whittier | #LACoFD units are on scene of mass causality incident in the city of Whittier. There are currently 23 patients. 5 are in critical condition, 4 in moderate condition, and 14 in minor condition.#MillsIC — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) November 16, 2022

Villanueva described the injuries, including broke bones and head injuries, as life-altering and possibly life-threatening

The crash was reported at about 6:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue. Video showed a heavily damaged SUV with a crumpled front end on a nearby sidewalk near a downed light pole that also was struck by the driver.

Firefighters at Station 96 heard a loud crash after seeing the recruits running past the fire station, fire officials said.

"After they heard the accident, they immediately responded with 20 response vehicles," said Capt. Sheila Kelliher, of the LA County Fire Department.

The driver veered from southbound lanes and plowed into recruits who were running in formation, the sheriff's department said.

"They had zero warning," said Capt. Pat MacDonald, whose department oversees the academy. "Thank God for that light pole because the vehicle ultimately hit it and stopped as opposed to possibly hitting more recruits."

The recruits were running in four columns with eight road guard who wear reflective high-visibility vests. Drill instructors and safety vehicles accompanied recruits on the run, according to the sheriff's department.

Villanueva said he spoke with recruits at the front of the formation.

"It happened so quickly," Villanueva said. "They jumped out of the way, but the people behind had no chance. They never saw it."

The SUV was traveling at an estimated 30 to 40 mph, Villanueva said, citing reports from recruits. There were no signs of tire skid marks, he said.

Green, yellow and red medical triage mats, indicating severity of injuries, were set up on the street by first responders. Several recruits were transported to hospitals in ambulances.

"We had a ton of resources on scene, and it was amazing to watch those patients get off-scene as quickly as they did," Kelliher said.

LASD Dep. Recruit class assigned to the STAR Explore Training Academy, Whittier, were struck by a vehicle at approx. 6:26 am, 10600 blk of Mills Ave during their run. Multiple injuries, & all victims transported to local hospitals.

For further: https://t.co/kZpXlyVs1y pic.twitter.com/6PSvi7EFI8 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 16, 2022

Details about what led to the crash and the condition of the driver were not immediately available. The 22-year-old SUV driver, a Diamond Bar man, was detained at the scene.

The sheriff said a DUI breath test administered at the scene did not indicate the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A department pre-academy training center is located in the 11000 bock of Colima Road in Whittier. The S.T.A.R.S. Center is one of two pre-academy training sites in Los Angeles County.

The programs include physical training and academic sessions. Participation in the program is voluntary and not required to become a sheriff's deputy trainee.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said the victims represent about half of the current class.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the following statement.

“Our hearts are with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's recruits injured this morning while training to serve their communities," Newsome said. "Jennifer and I send our best wishes for their recovery and stand with their loved ones and colleagues at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department during this difficult time."

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger also issued a statement.

"I am shocked to hear that a driver plowed into a group of young sheriff's academy cadets during their morning training run," Barger said. "These individuals represent the future of law enforcement, they have incredible courage and my utmost respect for wanting to serve their communities. I'm tracking this incident closely -- it's senseless and tragic. From the bottom of my heart, I am hoping no one was seriously hurt.''

The California Highway Patrol asked anyone with information about the crash to contact investigators at 562-868-0503.