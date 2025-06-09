Immigration
Live Updates

Live updates: Tensions flare during a weekend of violence in Los Angeles

Looting, car fires, freeway demonstrations and more marked a weekend of violence and protests in Los Angeles.

By NBCLA Staff Reports

What to Know

  • Los Angeles awoke Monday to relative quiet, but signs of weekend violence remained as stood guard over businesses with broken glass, looted shelves and graffiti.
  • More demonstrations over immigration raids are planned for Monday, marking a fourth day straight day of demonstrations.
  • More than two dozens arrests were reported by various law enforcement agencies and several Waymo cars were set on fire in downtown Los Angeles.
  • Part of the 101 Freeway was blocked when demonstrators walked onto the road in downtown LA.
  • About 300 National Guard troops were deployed to protect federal properties in Los Angeles.

Protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids turned violent over the weekend. Follow live updates Monday as tensions remain high.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationProtests
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us