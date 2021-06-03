coronavirus pandemic

Landlord Group Asks Supreme Court to Lift Moratorium on Evicting Tenants

The emergency application was filed by the Alabama Association of Realtors

FILE - In this May 20, 2020, file photo, signs that read "No Job No Rent" hang from the windows of an apartment building during the coronavirus pandemic in Northwest Washington. The pandemic has shut housing courts and prompted authorities around the U.S. to initiate policies protecting renters from eviction. But not everyone is covered, and some landlords are turning to threats and harassment to force tenants out.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

A group representing some of the nation's property owners asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Thursday to block enforcement of an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that has stopped landlords from evicting tenants who aren't paying their rent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping that order in place "will prolong the severe financial burdens borne by landlords under the moratorium for the past nine months," the group said, in an emergency application directed to Chief Justice John Roberts filed by the Alabama Association of Realtors.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

"Landlords have been losing over $13 billion every month under the moratorium, and the total effect of the CDC's overreach may reach up to $200 billion if it remains in effect for a year."

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 8 hours ago

US to Swiftly Boost Global Vaccine Sharing, Biden Announces

US-Russia relations 3 hours ago

Biden Administration Mulling Cyber Attacks Against Russian Hackers

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemiceviction moratoriumUS Supreme Court
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us