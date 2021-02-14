LAPD Investigates Claims of Insensitive George Floyd Photo Passed Around Department

The Los Angeles Police Department administration launched an internal investigation after it was alleged that a photo was circulating around the LAPD of George Floyd, who died when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck, which allegedly included the words “You take my breath away.”

The complaining officer was scheduled to be interviewed Monday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times.

Meanwhile, LAPD HQ tweeted about 8:30 p.m. Saturday: “The Department has become aware of allegations that an image was being passed around the department and this image was in the workplace. There are also allegations that the post with the image was authored by a department employee.”

The tweet continued: “A personnel complaint has been initiated and we are pursuing each allegation including interviewing the department member who brought it to our attention.”

“At this point the Department has not identified any actual postings in the workplace or identified that it was in fact our department employee who created the image. We have raised the apparent existence of the image and directed commands to survey the worksites for it.”

“If found any employee or supervisor is directed to take possession and identify those present. The Department will have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”