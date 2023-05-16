‘Large, Fast, and Unpredictable': 5 Bison Running Free in Northern Maine Town

Five bison are still on the loose in the town of Fort Fairfield, Maine, police said Monday.

On Friday, Fort Fairfield police said in a Facebook post that six bison had escaped from their fenced in pasture and were on the loose in the area between Forest Avenue and Route 1A. They said they were working with the owner to resolve the situation.

On Monday, the police department posted an update saying that one of the bison had been returned to the owner's pasture on Presque Isle Road but the other five remain "at large."

"These animals are large, fast, and unpredictable, please do not approach them," police said.

Police said they will continue to assist the owner of the animals as their ability allows and will provide an update when the situation has been resolved. They are also working with state officials and the farmer to make sure this doesn't happen again.

A similar situation happened in late February, when three bison got loose in the area of Route 1A and Houlton Road in Fort Fairfield due to several breaks in the fence. All three bison were eventually located and returned. It is not clear whether the same farmer owned the bison in both recent incidents.

Fort Fairfield is a town of just over 3,000 residents, located along the U.S.-Canada border in the far northeastern part of the state.