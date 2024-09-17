Latina author is latest addition to Barbie Inspiring Women Series

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel has added internationally known Latina author and activist Isabel Allende to its Barbie Inspiring Women Series.

The author, who was raised in Chile, is one of the most widely read writers in the world and has been very vocal about her exile from a military coup in her home country.

Allende, now 82, has written more than 25 books that have been translated into more than 40 languages.

Her first novel and international bestseller, "The House of the Spirits", was published in 1982.

“I have been telling stories since I was a child. Stories have incredible power, they challenge our minds and touch our hearts, they connect us to other people and teach us that we are not alone in the journey of life”, said Allende in a Barbie Podcast that can be heard on Sept. 19.

Allende’s doll features her beloved pup Perla and a miniature replica of her first novel. The Barbie design team dressed the author in a bold red dress with a gathered cap that drapes over her shoulder. It also includes gold statement earrings, black heels, and bright red lips, according to Mattel.

In 2014, former president Barack Obama honored Allende with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, alongside 18 other distinguished figures in the arts, sciences, and public service.

“I want young kids to dream big. Everything is possible”, said Allende.

“As the first internationally acclaimed Latin American female author, Allende is both a storyteller and a trailblazer. Through her writing and social activism, Allende has worked tirelessly to give a voice to the voiceless and inspire hope worldwide”, said a Mattel press release.

Other women who are also part of the elite list of Barbie Inspiring Women Series include Dr. Maya Angelou, Celia Cruz, Frida Kahlo, Rosa Parks, Billie Jean King and Kristi Yamaguchi among others.

Allende’s dolls are available at participating Target and Walmart locations, as well as Amazon.com, for the price of $35.