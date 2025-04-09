Food & Drink

Vote for your favorite: Finalists for Lay's $1M ‘Do Us a Flavor' contest revealed

One lucky flavor may become a permanent part of the Lay’s lineup

By Andrew V. Pestano

The Lay’s potato chip company is asking fans to decide on a future flavor for its lineup. The finalists for the “Do Us a Flavor” contest have been announced and this year’s competition comes with a $1 million reward.

The three final flavors "are hitting the shelves near you," Lay's contest website reads. Voting kicks off on April 21 and runs through June 13.

During that time, chip snackers can visit local stores to taste and vote on the three finalist flavors, each created by snack lovers from across the country with the help of Lay's experts.

People was first to report on the finalists, which are:

  • Valentina & Lime — a flavor made from Valentina hot sauce and lime juice
  • Korean-Style Fried Chicken — a spicy and sweet chip inspired by South Korean street food
  • Bacon Grilled Cheese — a chip inspired by the nostalgic sandwich recipe of the finalist's father

The flavor with the most votes at the end of the contest will be crowned the winner and the creator will walk away with the million-dollar grand prize. The two runners-up won’t leave empty-handed either, each earning $50,000.

While the chips are only available for a limited time, one lucky flavor may become a permanent part of the Lay’s lineup. As Lay's put it: "The future of snacking is up to you!"

