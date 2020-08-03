Leaked Footage Shows First Moments of George Floyd's Fatal Arrest

Newly leaked bodycam footage on Monday showed a frightened George Floyd begging police not to lock him in a squad car, shortly before he lost consciousness under a police officer's knee.

The Daily Mail posted the leaked video on its site Monday, footage that’s part of the case against four Minneapolis police officers who have been criminally charged in connection to Floyd's death.

While the source of the video was not immediately clear, the footage matches some of what was shown to NBC News at the courthouse during pre-trial hearings for the officers.

