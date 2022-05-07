Legendary Comic Book Artist George Pérez Dies After Cancer Battle

George Pérez, whose work for DC and Marvel made him one of the most iconic comic book artists of his generation, died Friday after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 67.

"George passed away yesterday, peacefully at home with his wife of 490 months and family by his side. He was not in pain and knew he was very, very loved. We are all very much grieving but, at the same time, we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our lives. To know George was to love him, and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant today without him in it," read a statement posted Saturday on his Facebook page.

"He loved all of you. He loved hearing your posts and seeing the drawings you sent and the tributes you made. He was deeply proud to have brought so much joy to so many."

George Pérez made everything look effortless. His contributions were pivotal in both driving and reinventing DC’s long and rich history. George’s stories were a joy to read, and his work resonated with everyone he met. He will be missed by those here at DC and fans worldwide. pic.twitter.com/g8lMC62tK5 — DC (@DCComics) May 7, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Late last year Pérez revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 pancreatic cancer. He wrote in a December post that he was given six months to a year to live.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com