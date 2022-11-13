Crime and Courts

New York Man Stabs Roommate After Argument Over Loud Music

By NBC New York Staff

A 31-year-old man landed in the hospital Saturday night after an argument with his roommate over loud music escalated to a physical assault, Long Island police said.

Authorities said the Bellmore man was reportedly playing music in his apartment when he got into an argument with his roommate over the volume.

Their fight escalated, police said, and 61-year-old Frank Liguori stabbed his roommate in the chest.

The younger roommate managed to leave the apartment and find help at a 7-Eleven on Merrick Road.

Police responded and arrested Liguori without incident. He's facing charges of assault and criminal weapon possession. Information for his attorney was not immediately available.

