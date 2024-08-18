Sen. Lindsey Graham: ‘Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Sunday that former President Donald Trump, “the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election.”

The South Carolina Republican’s admission came after moderator Kristen Welker asked whether Trump should continue personally attacking his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

“President Trump can win this election. His policies are good for America, and if you have a policy debate for president, he wins. Donald Trump the provocateur, the showman, may not win this election,” Graham told Welker.

“I’m looking for President Trump to show up in the last 80 days to define what he will do for our country, to fix broken borders, to lower inflation,” Graham added.

His advice for Trump came after Graham acknowledged that he and others ought to “get together and actually campaign for the guy, rather than just give advice.”

He referred to fellow Republicans like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Me and Nikki need to go to Georgia,” Graham said, adding: “We’re giving advice on TV to President Trump. He’s got a lot of critics. He’s got a lot of advisers, but to Nikki Haley and DeSantis and Youngkin and all these great people we have, let’s get together and actually campaign for the guy.”

Earlier this week, Haley blasted Trump’s personal attacks on Harris, telling Fox News, “The campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. ... Look, this is a winnable election. But you need to focus.”

Still, on Thursday, Trump doubled down, telling reporters at a press conference, which was billed to focus on inflation and the economy, that “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks.”

“I don’t have a lot of respect for [Harris’] intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president. And I think it’s very important that we win, and whether the personal attacks are good, bad, I mean, she certainly attacks me personally,” the former president added.

The FBI said Monday afternoon that it is investigating efforts to hack both the Trump and Biden-Harris campaigns.

Graham on Sunday pointed out that he believes Harris’ policy positions are a liability for her and “a nightmare” for the vice president to defend.

“Every day we’re not talking about her policy choices as vice president and what she would do as president is a good day for her and a bad day for us,” he added.

