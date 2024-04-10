A Colorado school bus aid faces criminal charges after a security video caught her hitting a nonverbal student as he was strapped into a harness inside the bus.

Kiarra Jones, a 29-year-old paraprofessional for the Littleton Schools, was arrested and charged with assault on April 4 after a March 18th video showed her elbowing and beating a 10-year-old nonverbal student, NBC affiliate KUSA reported.

The video was obtained by authorities after a parent raised concerns about bruising on their child. Investigators have since reviewed other instances of abuse of "more than one" student, captured by security footage on Feb. 13 and March 1.

"If I could say one thing to Littleton Public Schools, it would be how dare you, how dare you failed my son in such an astonishingly preventable way," one of the parents said in a press conference.

Following Jones' arrest, three families retained attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai for the alleged mistreatment of their children.

"The circumstances surrounding this abuse serve as a grim reminder of the potential for some individuals to commit heinous acts against the most innocent and vulnerable members of society," attorney Qusair Mohamedbhai, who represents at least two families whose children ride the bus, said in a statement.

In a letter sent to families, the Littleton Public Schools said Jones was hired in August 2023 after passing a background check but was fired on March 19th a day after a parent spotted injuries on her child following their arrival home.

"This kind of behavior cannot be and is not tolerated. As parents, you trust us with the well-being of your children and you should never have to worry about them being harmed when they are in our care," the statement said.

Jones is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Arapahoe County Court on May 3 at 1:30 p.m. MDT