Live updates: Search underway after plane, helicopter crash into Potomac River near Reagan National

What to Know An American Airlines flight and a military helicopter collided and crashed Wednesday night into the Potomac River near Reagan National Airport.

The airliner had 64 people aboard. The helicopter had three people aboard.

A frantic search to find crash victims in the river is underway.

There is a massive emergency response unfolding, with fireboats in the water and the Metropolitan Police Department and fire departments from across the area responding.

An FAA statement says: "A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local [Eastern] time. PSA was operating Flight 5342 as American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas."

