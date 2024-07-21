Live updates: Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, endorses Harris

What to Know
- President Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.
- The decision comes after escalating pressure from Biden’s Democratic allies to step aside following a disastrous debate performance against former President Trump on June 27
- Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him at the top of the Democratic ticket
