Live updates: More than 16,100 structures destroyed in Eaton and Palisades fires

What to Know
- The Hughes Fire sparked in the Castaic area Wednesday morning and grew to about 10,000 acres in northern LA County.
- A red flag warning was in effect Thursday and into Friday for parts of Los Angeles County, indicating high fire danger.
- Castaic Union School District announced it would close all its campuses Thursday
- About 31,000 people were under evacuation orders with another 21,000 under evacuation warnings in the Hughes Fire.
- The fire is one of three major fires burning in Los Angeles County.
- Another brush fire started along the Sepulveda Pass near Bel Air Wednesday night.
- The Palisades Fire on the LA County coast was 72-percent contained at 23,400 acres. The Eaton Fire in the Altadena area was 95-percent contained at 14,000 acres.
- Twenty-eight deaths were reported in the Eaton and Palisades fires.
A red flag warning indicating high fire danger continues in Los Angeles County. See live updates below.