Protests
Live Updates

Live updates: LAPD issues dispersal order for part of downtown LA

Downtown Los Angeles swelled with protesters Saturday when people joined 'No Kings' events in Southern California and around the United States.

By Jonathan Lloyd

What to Know

  • Thousands of people were in downtown LA for 'No Kings' protests that started with a large crowd Saturday morning outside Los Angeles City Hall.
  • Protesters also gathered in Santa Monica, Long Beach, Downey, Glendale and other cities around Southern California.
  • Similar demonstrations, protests and marches are planned throughout the United States.
  • In Washington, DC, President Trump will attend a military parade in Washington on his birthday to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary.
  • The 'Kings Day' events were organized before a week of protests in Los Angeles over ICE raids.
  • National Guard members remain in Los Angeles as a legal battle plays out between California and the Trump administration.
  • An overnight curfew will remain in effect for 1 square mile of downtown Los Angeles, the epicenter of a week of unrest in the city of 4 million people encompassing 500 square miles.

Protests over ICE raids in Los Angeles and 'No Kings' demonstrations are underway Saturday in Los Angeles. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

ProtestsImmigration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us