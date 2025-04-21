Live updates: Trump calls fed chair a “loser,” White House defends Hegseth

What to Know
- U.S. stocks tumble over worries about President Donald Trump’s trade war and his criticism of the Federal Reserve
- Trump calls Fed Chair Jerome Powell a "loser" and criticizes him for failing to lower interest rates.
- The White House is standing by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite new reporting on his use of the Signal group chat. His wife and his brother were part of the chat, NBC News reported.
- Vice President JD Vance is starting a four-day visit to India, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as New Delhi rushes to avoid steep U.S. tariffs.
Follow along below for live updates: