Immigration
Live Updates

Live updates: 700 Marines mobilized to support National Guard in Los Angeles

What to Know

  • A court hearing is set for Thursday that pits California against the Trump administration over its federalization of the National Guard.
  • A second night of curfew has been lifted in downtown Los Angeles
  • In response to the recent protests, the Marines have been mobilized to help the National Guard.
  • The LAPD reported more than 200 arrests Tuesday into Wednesday, most for unlawful assembly and curfew violations.
  • Two men face federal charges in Molotov cocktail attacks at the sites of demonstrations in downtown LA and Paramount.

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationLos AngelesProtests
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us