Live Updates: Another Night of Nationwide, Largely Peaceful Protests

Hollywood celebrities, musicians and political leaders gathered in front of the golden casket of George Floyd at a fiery memorial Thursday for the man whose death at the hands of police sparked global protests, with a civil rights leader declaring it is time for black people to demand, “Get your knee off our necks!”

The service — the first in a series of memorials set for three cities over six days — unfolded at a sanctuary at North Central University as a judge a few blocks away set bail at $750,000 each for the three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd's death.

“George Floyd’s story has been the story of black folks. Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck,” the Rev. Al Sharpton said in a fierce eulogy. “It’s time for us to stand up in George’s name and say, ‘Get your knee off our necks!’”

Floyd's brother, Terrence, spoke at a demonstration in New York City.

"I thank God for you all showing love to my brother," Terrence Floyd said, according to NBC New York. "I'm proud of the protests, but I'm not proud of the destruction."

Also Thursday, the American Civil Liberties Union and others filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, arguing that President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other officials "unlawfully conspired to violate" protesters’ rights when clearing Lafayette Park in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

Barr said Thursday the protesters were cleared to extend a security perimeter around the White House. That perimeter was further extended on Thursday, with large black fences put up along the Eisenhower Executive Office Building entrance on 17th St. NW, NBC News reported.

Here are the latest developments in the death of George Floyd:

A protester in San Diego played a game of "Rock, Paper, Scissors" with a police officer during a peaceful protest in San Diego.

Another Night of Largely Peaceful Protests Sweeps the Nation

Protests across the nation remained largely peaceful throughout the day Thursday and into Thursday night.

Boston, Massachusetts, and its suburbs saw thousands of people marching in the streets and holding silent vigils for Floyd. In New York City, thousands of protesters gathered in Brooklyn and marched to Manhattan, filling Union and Washington Square. In Dallas, protesters headed to the Dallas Police Association to peacefully demand police accountability and change.

In the nation's capital, protests continued past nightfall. Heavy rain and thunderstorms began about 8 p.m. but large crowds remained, NBC Washington reported.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, several California towns canceled curfews after days of peaceful protests. In Los Angeles, LAPD Chief Michel Moore took a knee alongside protesters outside of City Hall. San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area saw protests of a similar nature, with thousands in attendance.

Buffalo Police Officers Suspended for Shoving 75-Year-Old Protester

Two Buffalo police officers were suspended without pay Thursday after a video showed authorities knocking down a 75-year-old man during a protest, Mayor Byron Brown said.

In a statement, Brown said the suspension came after the city’s police commissioner launched an investigation into the incident. Brown did not identify the officers, NBC News reported.

Brown said he was "deeply disturbed" by the video, which was published by the local National Public Radio affiliate, WBFO.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, Brown said.

Current situation in #Buffalo as police work to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in Niagara Square. Caution: there is some vulgar language in the video. Tune to @SPECNewsBuffalo for the latest. Video Courtesy: Photojournalist Anthony Nelson pic.twitter.com/nP4AXgQGeR — Katie Gibas (@KatieGibasTV) June 5, 2020

ACLU Files Lawsuit Against Trump Administration

The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging officials violated the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House by police using chemical agents before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court in Washington. It argues that Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other officials “unlawfully conspired to violate” the protesters’ rights when clearing Lafayette Park on Monday.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, law enforcement officers began aggressively forcing back the peaceful protesters, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse them from the park.

The ACLU called it a “coordinated and unprovoked charge into the crowd of demonstrators.”

Barr said Thursday that he ordered the protesters to be dispersed because officials were supposed to extend a security perimeter around the White House earlier in the day. He said he arrived there later in the afternoon and discovered it hadn’t been done.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the group Black Lives Matter D.C., and individual protesters who were in Lafayette Park on Monday evening.

Protesters, Enraged by Black Americans Killed, Gather Nationwide