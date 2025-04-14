Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump to meet with El Salvador's Bukele at the White House

By NBC Staff

FILE – President Donald Trump, right, meets with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele during the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

El Salvador has accepted from the U.S. more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants — whom Trump administration officials have accused of gang activity and violent crimes.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday.
  • Bukele struck a deal under which the U.S. will pay about $6 million for El Salvador to imprison the Venezuelan immigrants for a year.
  • Bukele came to power in the middle of Trump’s first term and had a straightforward relationship with the U.S. leader. 

President Donald Trump is hosting Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, at the White House on Monday. Follow along for live updates

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us