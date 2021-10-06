What to Know An 18-year-old opened fire inside Mansfield ISD's Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, leaving four people injured before fleeing.

Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

The suspected gunman, Timothy George Simpkins, is now in police custody.

At least four people were hurt Wednesday morning during a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, police say.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Arlington police said there was a fight between students on the second floor of the school when one of the students pulled out a gun.

That student has been identified as 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins who has been taken into police custody after a manhunt across North Texas.

Investigators said Simpkins arrived at the Arlington Police Department with his attorney and was handcuffed in the parking lot. He is expected to appear before a judge at 6 p.m.

Simpkins has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault with a gun.

Arlington police also announced that a 45 caliber handgun was recovered in the streets of Grand Prairie. Investigators are now working to run ballistics on the gun.

A total of four people were hurt, including two students and two adults.

A teen female suffered small abrasion. She is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon in good condition

A 15-year-old male who is in critical condition and has been in surgery

A 25-year-old male in good condition

An adult female, pregnant, treated and released at the scene

Authorities provide an update on the school shooting at Timberview High School in Mansfield ISD on Oct. 6, 2021.

A letter sent to parents stated that during the lockdown, students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and that no visitors were being permitted.

NBC 5 crews have seen officers with long guns running from the parking lot into the school.

Authorities responded Wednesday to reports of an active shooter at Mansfield ISD's TImberview High School, which is located in south Arlington.

Agents with the FBI's Dallas office also responded to the scene to see how they might be able to assist with the response.

Timberview High School is a part of the Mansfield Independent School District.

The district asked parents to go to the Center for Performing Arts at 1110 West Debbie Lane. Mansfield ISD will bus students from the high school to this location.

The Texas Department of Transportation said drivers should expect delays on Texas Highway 360 near Debbie Lane.

Photos of Active Shooter Situation at Mansfield Timberview High School

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement about the shooting Wednesdsay afternoon.

Statement on shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington: https://t.co/ts6er8Ej8k pic.twitter.com/NVA8C1X102 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) October 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated.