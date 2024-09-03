Crime and Courts

New York father and daughter discover body stuffed inside suitcase on morning walk

Police have not shared how they believe the victim was killed and the victim has not been identified.

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A body was found inside a suitcase behind an apartment building on Long Island, according to police, sparking a law enforcement investigation.

The body was discovered just before noon on Tuesday in a wooded area along Nassau Road in Huntington Station, New York, Suffolk County Police said. It was stuffed inside a suitcase that had been left behind an apartment building, according to police.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Detectives responded to the scene, and crime tape was seen up along a stretch of the road as evidence was collected. A foot or a shoe appeared to be hanging out of the luggage.

"I came over and I got out of the car and I approached it and I said 'Oh my God it stinks here,' and the flies. And I said, we need to call the police," said Chris Smocer, whose daughter first noticed the black suitcase with a foul odor during a morning walk.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The person has not yet been identified. Police have not shared how they believe the victim was killed. The county medical examiner will determine a cause of death.

Further information was not immediately available. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the body is asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives at (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us