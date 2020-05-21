Long Island

Long Island Man Fatally Stabbed by Son While on Live Video Chat: Police

News 4 New York

A Long Island man was stabbed and killed by his son while he was participating in a live video chat from his home, police said.

Dwight Powers was at his Amityville home on Dixon Avenue around noon on Thursday and taking part in a Zoom call with multiple people when the attack happened, Suffolk County police said. Others on the call saw the 72-year-old father collapse and fall to the ground, according to police, and quickly notified authorities.

The son, Thomas Scully-Powers, fled the home but was caught by cops less than an hour later and taken into custody, police said. He was charged with second-degree murder, and was transported to an area hospital after being injured while jumping out of a window, according to Suffolk County police.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 16 hours ago

US Virus Updates: Trump Refuses to Wear Mask in Front of Cameras; New TSA Procedures

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Pandemic Politics: Maskless Trump Tours Michigan Ford Plant

A motive for the alleged stabbing was not immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Long IslandCrime and CourtsSuffolk County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us