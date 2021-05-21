Floods

Louisiana Storm Death Toll Climbs to 5 as Hundreds Deal With Flood Damage

The flooding, which began with heavy rain early this week, hit some areas that were struck by two hurricanes last year

Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., on May 17.
Rick Hickman/American Press via AP

The number of deaths related to a deluge of rain that hit parts of Louisiana this week has risen to five, health officials said Thursday, and more rain is forecast for a region that has already seen flash flooding.

The Vermilion Parish coroner ruled that the death of a 46-year-old man whose vehicle crashed into floodwaters was storm-related, the state Health Department said.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Of the five deaths, four were related to people driving into high water, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.

U.S. & World

Israel 4 hours ago

Palestinians Claim Victory as Gaza Truce Faces Early Test

Amazon.com Inc. 13 hours ago

Amazon Closes Connecticut Construction Site After Nooses Found

"Please make sure that you don't do that," Edwards said. "Turn around. Don't drown."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

FloodsTexasLouisianaJohn Bel Edwards
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us