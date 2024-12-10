Man charged in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO rants outside court, fights extradition to NYC

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate from a Maryland real estate family charged with murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's death, has not waived extradition to New York City following a hearing in Pennsylvania Tuesday afternoon where the judge also denied bail.

Although Mangione is contesting the request for extradition to where the crime occurred, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will seek the governor’s warrant to secure his transfer to the city, according to the DA's office. Lawyer Thomas Dickey confirmed to NBC News outside of court that he represents Mangione in the case.

Earlier, Mangione arrived outside Blair County Court and shouted, "it's an insult to the intelligence of the American people." It wasn't clear what he was referring to.

The developments come as investigators comb through the background and lifestyle of Mangione in an effort to piece together the alleged crime. They say he left writings that say in part, "frankly these parasites had it coming," referencing the healthcare industry, a senior law enforcement official briefed on the case confirmed to NBC News.

The senior official said Tuesday the three-page document also allegedly includes claims Mangione acted alone in the killing of the 50-year-old executive, who was gunned down as he walked to a Manhattan hotel where UnitedHealthcare’s parent company, UnitedHealth Group, was holding its annual investor conference last week.

Another line from the 300-word rant allegedly says, "I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done," according to the senior law enforcement official.

Investigators say the note did call out specifically UnitedHealthcare, as well as the broader healthcare industry in the United States and large corporations in general, senior law enforcement officials say. Those officials say there are concerns that these writings could cause others to act out in a similar capacity.

In an NYPD preliminary analysis of the shooting, investigators are looking into whether the targeting of the CEO was the culmination of Mangione’s troubles and list of grievances, and if the murder was a “symbolic takedown” in a fight against corporate “power games.”

Investigators say he may have admired the past attacks of the so-called Unabomber - and allegedly echoed his own concerns about technological advancement.

Mangione was initially arrested on an unrelated weapons charge after a McDonald's worker recognized him and alerted police. He allegedly had a gun believed to be the one used in last Wednesday’s shooting.

Mangione was arraigned and ordered held without bail during a brief court hearing.

His family released a statement saying they were "shocked and devastated" by his arrest.

"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved," read the statement, posted late Monday by his cousin, Maryland lawmaker Nino Mangione.

Monday's developments came as a private funeral was being held for Thompson, of Minnesota.

UnitedHealth Group thanked law enforcement in a statement. “Our hope is that today’s apprehension brings some relief to Brian’s family, friends, colleagues and the many others affected by this unspeakable tragedy,” a company spokesperson said Monday.