Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Causes Some Damage in Australia

The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake caused damage in the city of Melbourne on Wednesday in an unusually powerful temblor for Australia, Geoscience Australia said.

The quake hit northeast of Australia’s second-most populous city near the town of Mansfield at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), the government agency said.

Media showed images of damage to brickwork in Chapel Street in the inner suburb of South Yarra.

Mansfield Mayor Mark Holcombe told Australian Broadcasting Corp. he was not aware of any damage reports in the town.

