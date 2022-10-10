A man allegedly on magic mushrooms was arrested after assaulting crew members during a United Airlines flight from Miami to Washington D.C. on Tuesday, according to an affidavit filed in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Approximately one hour into the flight, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla allegedly started "wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit, and yelling obscenities," according to the affidavit.

The passenger refused to take his seat when asked by flight attendants, opting to lay on the floor instead. When one flight attendant instructed Sevilla to get back to his seat, he allegedly attacked her by grabbing and twisting her right breast. Passengers, flight attendants and a law enforcement officer onboard then jumped in to restrain Sevilla, who resisted, but was eventually handcuffed.

Law enforcement, including FBI Special Agents, responded to the aircraft upon landing and Sevilla was arrested for assaults within maritime and territorial jurisdiction as well as interference with flight crew members. During an interview with the FBI several hours later, Sevilla said that he took psilocybin, a psychedelic known as magic mushrooms, at Miami International Airport before boarding the flight, authorities said.

