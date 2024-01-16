NY man allegedly terrorizes gas station worker — just for $3 of gas

A man with a gun terrorized a Long Island gas station employee after his debit card was denied, police said, wrecking the store and pointing a gun at the worker in order to allow him to pump some gas — but barely enough to even get a gallon's worth.

The strange and terrifying incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 in Carle Place, according to Nassau County police. The man, identified as Roy Braithwaite, drove up to the Lukoil gas station on Westbury Avenue and went to use his debit card to pay for gas, but his card was declined.

The 34-year-old Braithwaite got angry and started yelling at the 18-year-old worker inside the station, police said. He hurled a chair at a display case before taking out a handgun and pointing at the scared employee, demanding his transaction be approved.

Nassau police said the worker, fearing for his life, complied. Braithwaite then started pumping gas — a whole $3 worth — then took off.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The worker did not report being injured. Braithwaite was arrested at his home on Monday, having been charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree menacing. He was expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.