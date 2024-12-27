Maryland

Man arrested for pouring whiskey into holy water in Maryland church

The man was finally arrested on Thursday and faces charges of second-degree assault, obstruction of a religious exercise and religious offense against a group, among others.

By Thayma Sánchez

Holy water

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly engaging in "disorderly conduct" at two churches in St. Mary's County, Maryland, including pouring whiskey into holy water, police said.

According to the police report, Thomas Campbell Bolling Von Goetz, 56, broke into Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, Maryland, during a Christmas Eve Mass. The man allegedly approached the altar and dropped an onion in the aisle, "disturbing the peace" of the congregation.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Later, when a citizen followed Von Goetz to make sure he left the church, he assaulted him by throwing tangerines at him, police said.

The report from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office also revealed that later that night Von Goetz interrupted the Midnight Mass service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

That church was where he poured whiskey into the holy water, and threatened to harm parishioners, police said.

Then, as churchgoers escorted him out of the building, he unsuccessfully attempted to hit several people with a whiskey bottle, police said.

Parishioners detained Von Goetz until officers arrived; he was then taken to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for a medical evaluation, according to the police report.

U.S. & World

In Memoriam 2 hours ago

Greg Gumbel, legendary sports broadcaster, dies at 78

TikTok 2 hours ago

Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban so he can weigh in after he takes office

The man was finally arrested on Thursday and faces charges of second-degree assault, obstruction of a religious exercise and religious offense against a group, among others.

Von Goetz is currently being held at the St. Mary's County Police Department, the authorities said.

This article tagged under:

MarylandChristmas
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us