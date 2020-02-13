Man Charged With Slapping Teenage Trump Supporter Outside NH Primary Polling Place

A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump and two other people who attempted to intercede outside a polling place during Tuesday's primary.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon without incident and charged with three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct.

Windham police said their investigation revealed that Bradley had just exited the polls inside Windham High School around 6:12 p.m. on Tuesday and was walking by a Trump campaign tent occupied by several campaign supporters.

As he passed the tent, police said he slapped a 15-year-old across the face and then assaulted two other adults who attempted to intercede.

He was also accused of throwing Trump campaign signs and attempting to knock over the tent.

Bradley is being held at Rockingham County Jail on $5,000 bail as well as an administrative hold for a probation violation, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.