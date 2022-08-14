Man Kills Himself After Ramming Car Into US Capitol Barricade Overnight

A man is dead after driving his car into a barricade outside the Capitol and firing a gun, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Police responded to the scene of a man who crashed his car into a vehicle barricade after hearing gunfire at East Capitol Street and Second Street outside of the Capitol grounds at 4 a.m. Sunday.

Law Enforcement Investigating Car Crash, Gunshots and Suicide on East Capitol Street: https://t.co/ERXIewTGxc pic.twitter.com/MZULCQlS9i — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 14, 2022

After hitting the barricade, the man got out of his car and became engulfed in flames, police said. He then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officers responded to the scene immediately after hearing gunfire. When officers approached the man, he turned the gun on himself. According to police, it does not appear any officers fired their weapons.

Officers do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, since it was on recess at the time of the incident.

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background. The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

No other injuries were reported.