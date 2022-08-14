US Capitol

Man Kills Himself After Ramming Car Into US Capitol Barricade Overnight

Authorities do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, which is currently on recess

By Allison Hageman

A police car blocks off a street near the U.S. Capitol building
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A man is dead after driving his car into a barricade outside the Capitol and firing a gun, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Police responded to the scene of a man who crashed his car into a vehicle barricade after hearing gunfire at East Capitol Street and Second Street outside of the Capitol grounds at 4 a.m. Sunday.

After hitting the barricade, the man got out of his car and became engulfed in flames, police said. He then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.

Officers responded to the scene immediately after hearing gunfire. When officers approached the man, he turned the gun on himself. According to police, it does not appear any officers fired their weapons.

Officers do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, since it was on recess at the time of the incident.

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background. The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

US Capitolcar crashWashington DCus capitol police
