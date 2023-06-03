Cause of Death Released for BLM Co-Founder's Cousin Who Was Tased Repeatedly by Police

A 31-year-old man who was shocked repeatedly with a Taser during a struggle with LAPD officers in Venice in January died from the effects of heart failure and cocaine use, according to newly released autopsy findings.

The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said the manner of Keenan Anderson's death was "undetermined," as pathologists said they could not determine how much the force used by police played a role in his death.

Anderson died at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica January 3, hours after he was arrested after the struggle near the scene of a car crash.

The LAPD said Anderson had tried to take another person's car and had caused the collision.

A wrongful death claim was filed on behalf of Anderson's 5-year-old son, and the family's attorney said Friday the Coroner's findings will not change the plans to file a lawsuit.

"An unarmed Black man, in obvious mental distress was savagely attacked and repeatedly tased, in clear violation of LAPD policy, by several trained officers, and the innocent life of a little five-year-old boy will be forever changed as a result," attorney Carl Douglas emailed NBC Los Angeles.

"The mere fact that the Coroner’s Office has confirmed the presence of cocaine in Keenan Anderson’s system at the time of his death, will have absolutely no impact on our intention to seek justice," Douglas said.

Anderson was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, and recently taught at Digital Pioneers Academy, a charter school in Washington, D.C. He was in Los Angeles visiting relatives during the holidays.

Body-worn video released by the LAPD showed Anderson was stopped by an LAPD officer on a motorcycle near the scene of the collision and initially followed the officer's directions.

The officer spoke with Anderson for several minutes near the intersection, police said. Anderson attempted to leave the scene as more officers arrived, the LAPD said.

"As officers contacted Anderson, he began to resist, resulting in a use of force," the LAPD said in post that included video of the encounter. "Officers struggled with Anderson for several minutes, utilizing a TASER, bodyweight, firm grips, and joint locks to overcome his resistance.

"Anderson was subsequently handcuffed and hobbled at the ankles. Shortly after Anderson was taken into custody, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) personnel responded to the scene and rendered medical aid for deployment of the TASER. Anderson was transported via a rescue ambulance (RA) to a local hospital in the City of Santa Monica. While at the hospital, Anderson went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced deceased."